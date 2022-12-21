Denise Richards looks sensational in lacy top for stunning photo The Love Actually star revisited a classic

Denise Richards has given us plenty of iconic roles over the years and just as many iconic outfits – and during the week, she couldn't help but revisit one daring one.

READ: Denise Richards set for an extra special Thanksgiving following heart-warming reunion

The actress shared a screenshot from Love Actually, where her character Carla wore a stunning white lacy top that was partially see-through. Denise strutted in style with the sensational look, which had been paired with glittery pants and a small pendant necklace. Her long blonde tresses fell graciously down as her grin covered her entire face.

WATCH: Denise RIchards celebrates birthday in special way

Loading the player...

In her caption, the mom-of-three joked: "Who remembers Carla? She's realll friendly," ending with a winking face emoji.

SEE: Denise Richards shares rare baby photo of daughters Sami and Lola with late mom

WATCH: Denise Richards leaves fans worried during hair treatment video

Her post sparked a reaction in the comments, as fans were quick to lavish her with compliments. "Still in our dreams," one enthused.

A second posted: "Whouaa so beautiful," and a third penned: "You haven't aged @deniserichards you still look absolutely incredible with that stunning smile I mean wow. Your husband is a lucky man."

Many others spoke highly of Love Actually, saying how they'd watched it recently and saying how it was the "best Christmas movie".

Denise played Carla in Love Actually

Denise has always impressed us with her fashion, and we're still obsessed with the stylish photo she shared last year from her husband's home office.

READ: Denise Richards reveals why she really divorced Charlie Sheen in explosive interview

PHOTOS: Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers look so loved up in romantic beachside snap

The World Is Not Enough actress was posing in the prettiest pink jumpsuit, with the colors creating the perfect contrast in the beige room.

Denise always wows with her fashion

"I bought the jumpsuit online I love it, so much for a few colors," she told fans about her beautiful look.

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards opens up on first love, raising teenage girls and OnlyFans: 'Know your worth'

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards breaks silence over daughter's car crash: 'The call you never want'

Fans were unanimous with their praise for the 51-year-old actress, as one wrote: "You are so pretty!!!!" and a second said: "You look gorgeous."

Other fans showed their appreciation for her incredible look with heart, flame and heart eyed face emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.