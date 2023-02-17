Amanda Holden struts in the sparkliest co-ord on her 52nd birthday – leaving fans amazed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official – Amanda Holden might be the most youthful looking 52 year old around! The BGT judge left her fans amazed when she revealed she was celebrating her birthday on a family holiday in Dubai, with many joking that she must have mixed the order of the numbers up.

Amanda shared a joyful video montage of herself strutting to the tune of Pink's song Trustfall, showcasing her amazing sense of style in a vibrant pink co-ord. The clip offered fans a sneak peek at her special celebrations with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, ten, at Verde Beach Dubai – and it looked seriously epic…

Rocking head-to-toe pink, Amanda modelled a boxy cropped jacket and matching skirt by one of her go-to brands, Nadine Merabi. The sequin embellished two-piece injected some serious sparkle and fun into her night.

She captioned the video: "52. Hello… and Dubai!," tagging celebrity hotspot Verde Beach Dubai, which serves up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and feel-good vibes at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Amanda marked her birthday by wearing pink sequins in Dubai

It wasn't long before Amanda's followers took to the comments section to lavish her with birthday wishes and compliments about her youthful appearance.

"Congratulations Amanda. You look wonderful do hope you had a great time," one wrote. Another shared: "So amazing to see you living your best life," while a third declared: "Looking great for 52, thought you were much younger."

The star celebrated with daughters Lexi and Hollie and her husband Chris Hughes

Her close friend and go-to swimwear brand designer Melissa Odabash – a woman responsible for many of Amanda’s best bikini looks &ndash couldn't resist joking: "Birthday girl 25 this year".

We have to agree – Amanda looks amazing. If you're keen to make a splash like the birthday girl herself, ASOS stocks a similar sequin blazer and trouser co-ord.

Extro & Vert Sequin Co-ord Blazer, £55, ASOS

Earlier in the day, Amanda also left her followers confused when she marked her birthday in the sunshine, hitting the beach in a candy-coloured string bikini.

The TV star shared a sun-kissed snap of herself against an idyllic oceanside background – and no one could believe she was turning 52.

Amanda looks far younger than her 52 years

So how does Amanda always look so good? It's not just Amanda's toned physique that is awe-inspiring. She also seems to have endless energy – no mean feat considering she gets up at the crack of dawn to present her ;Heart Breakfast radio show.

We recently took a deep dive into her fitness, diet and health regime to find out what keeps the star on top form, from supplements to workouts to treatments.

