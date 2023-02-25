Miranda Lambert wows in sultry bodycon dress as she celebrates major achievement The country singer headed to the Texas Medal of Arts Awards

Miranda Lambert is celebrating a major achievement – and she's doing it in style. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer shared snaps from the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, where she received a medal from the Texas Cultural Trust. Stepping out in a sequin bodycon dress by Ralph Lauren, the 39-year-old couldn't have looked more glamorous on the red carpet.

When it comes to fashion, Miranda never fails to impress, and we're still not over her jaw-dropping cowgirl dress either, which you can get a glimpse of in the video below...

Accessorized to perfection, she teamed her little black dress with an embellished clutch from Ahikoza and crystal-studded Manolo Blahnik pumps. Giving off mermaid vibes with her beautiful blonde locks tousled above her shoulders, the country singer topped off the look with statement smokey eyes and a nude lip.

The 39-year-old accessorized her Ralph Lauren dress with glittering Manolo Blahnik pumps

Penning a heartfelt caption alongside the gorgeous photos, she wrote: "Such an honor to receive this Texas Medal of Arts. So proud to be from the Lone Star State and thankful for all the support. Also Thanks to my buddies @jackingram and @jonrandallmusic for playing some tunes with me."

Sparking a reaction from her 4.8 million followers, many were quick to congratulate the singer. "Congratulations!! You so deserve it too! Your music has helped me and many others in our lives. Forever thankful. Love your outfit! Looking stunning as always!" replied one.

"Yes ma'am. We love our Texas girl. You are so deserving of this honor," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Every accolade is so deserved! Congratulations."

Miranda also performed alongside Jack Ingram and Jon Randall at the awards

A highly prestigious award, the Texas Medal of Arts has only been given to 118 individuals since its inception in 2001 – other recipients include Kenny Rogers, Matthew McConaughey, Kris Kristofferson, Eva Longoria and Willie Nelson.

Speaking about the honour, Miranda said: "All of us Texans are extra proud anyway, but the fact that this state really lifts up art and arts of all kinds and has a whole celebration for us and to support us. It's really such an honor and I don't take it lightly at all."

