Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are the ultimate power couple at the Grammys

Miranda Lambert was amongst the A-listers on the star-studded guestlist at the Grammy Awards 2023 on Sunday night, taking her husband Brendan McLoughlin as her date to the coveted soirée.

The couple delighted fans as they arrived together, serving up a seriously slick monochrome look as they coordinated their stylish fits. Miranda looked effortlessly elegant in a Le Thanh Hoa gown adorned with chainmail embellishments and glittering rhinestones. Brandon complemented his wife's look by donning a neat metallic tie and a slick black suit.

The Mama's Broken Heart singer, who was nominated for four Grammy Awards, styled her blonde hair in a sleek high ponytail, letting face-framing bangs curl around her beautiful features.

She rocked a soft glam beauty glow, consisting of a rosy blush, fluttery princess-like lashes and a dusty pink eyeshadow to bring out her oceanic blue eyes.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin lit up the Grammys red carpet

Miranda finished off her red-carpet getup with a spritz of Velvet Rodeo perfume from her own brand, Idyll Wind.

"Red carpet ready with @idyllwind’s Velvet Rodeo perfume #GRAMMYs," she penned on IG.

Miranda's glitterball moment turned heads at the Grammy Awards 2023

Miranda's rhinestone moment wasn't the only time she dazzled this weekend. On Saturday, the country songstress and her beau attended the Clive Davis Grammy's pre-party, looking like a total Bond girl in a figure-flattering tailored dress styled by Tiffany Gifford.

Brandon looked equally dapper in a satin-trimmed jacket and sleek black tie to complete the couple's head-turning midnight-hued ensemble - and fans couldn't get enough of their romantic red carpet appearance.

Miranda's doting Instagram followers were quick to flood the comments section of her post with flames and heart-eye emojis. "They look so in love, I think they are so precious together!" gushed one fan, as another penned: "This outfit is a dream."

The couple attended the Clive Davis Grammy's pre-party

Miranda is due to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary with NYPD officer Brendan this year, but the doting duo are yet to lift the lid on whether they're planning to welcome their first child together in 2023.

Family is clearly important to the country star, who revealed the couple also have a place in New York, where Brendan is from, so they can be closer to her stepson (Brendan's son from a previous relationship.)

The doting duo tied the knot in 2019

"I feel like I wanna make sure I make time for all those faces and those moments that I just mentioned because it's the most important thing," she told PEOPLE. Read more about everything Miranda has said about becoming a mom.

