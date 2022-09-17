Miranda Lambert thanks her 'risk-taking' fans as she celebrates special Idyllwind anniversary

Miranda Lambert shared a series of gorgeous throwbacks this week to celebrate the four-year anniversary of her fashion brand, Idyllwind.

Fans loved the look back over the past years and how the brand has changed, with Miranda thanking the fans for being so supportive. "This week marks 4 years of @idyllwind! Thank you to all you risk-taking bad asses for wearing the clothes so well. And to @boot_barn_official for being so great to work with on this," she said.

The video saw her posing in a variety of looks from actros the years from tee-shirts and army jackets to slinky mini dresses and fringe jackets.

"When we were talking about naming this clothing line, and what it meant to me, it was taking risks and not living in fear, being brave and trying something," Miranda added.

"Congratulations on 4 years. The line of clothes and boots are amazing and always top quality!!" wrote one fan as others helped celerbate her on the success.

Idyllwind was launched by Miranda in 2018 and features a range of cowboy boots and women's clothing with a focus on the Wild West and southwestern design.

Miranda shared several shoots from across the years

The look has now become synonymous with Miranda, and earlier in 2022 she teamed up with Walmart for a new home goods collection that also featured similar design.

Wanda June Home is a collection of over 80 items for the kitchen, bar and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

The video honored her brand

Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."