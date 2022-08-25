Miranda Lambert looks unreal in neon mini dress at ACM Honors – wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display at the 15th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday night alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The country music singer stole the show in an Alex Perry neon orange mini dress and matching blazer that perfectly highlighted her hourglass frame thanks to its figure-hugging fit. She accessorized with a pair of diamond strand earrings and three gold necklaces.

Miranda wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and kept her makeup soft and dewy, adding a pop of gold highlight to the inner corner of her eyes and a nude lip.

She completed her look with a pair of rainbow-colored pumps and a gold clutch.

Miranda's husband was on side to support his wife at the ceremony, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, as she received ACM's top honor – the ACM Triple Crown Award.

The award is only given to artists who have won ACM Awards for New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Miranda looked incredible in her mini dress

Miranda won her first Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs in Las Vegas in March. It was the final accolade she needed after winning New Female Artist in 2007 and Female Artist nine times.

To date, the only other artists to win the Triple Crown Award are Brooks & Dunn, Barbara Mandrell, Kenny Chesney, Mickey Gilley and Merle Haggard (who each received the award in 2005), Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean.

Keith Urban and The Chicks have also qualified for the Triple Crown Award but have yet to formally receive the honor.

Miranda was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin

When Miranda did win Entertainer of the Year, it was a bittersweet moment for the singer as it was the first ACM Awards ceremony she didn't attend in 17 years.

Speaking to co-host Dolly Parton via video link from London, Miranda said: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken. I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen."

