Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin shares footage of accident at Nashville home

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are on cloud nine following their beautiful beach getaway for their anniversary.

However, their return to their $3.4million Nashville farm proved to be less than ideal as Brendan suffered a bit of an accident that was caught on their security camera. See what happened in the video below!

While it looked like the New York native recovered well, it was definitely clear that it had hurt, although fans couldn't help but laugh along with him.

Even Miranda threw in a cheeky comment, writing: "It's the whistle at the end for me," while several others commended him on getting back on his feet so quickly.

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on January 26 and to mark the occasion, Brendan gifted his wife with a custom-designed new wedding ring from Mud Lowery.

Miranda took to her Instagram Story to share a close-up photo of her huge diamond engagement ring alongside her stunning new ring, which featured turquoise-colored stones – the couple's color.

Miranda and Brendan celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary

"Turquoise is our color," she captioned the photo, which featured a shirtless Brendan in the background emerging from the sea during their beach getaway.

Miranda also posted a photo of herself wearing the ring and she appeared emotional with watery eyes. "Thank you @mudlowery for making this custom turquoise and sparkle wedding band to go with my ring," she captioned the image.

"It's so beautiful and thanks @tiffanygiffordstyle and @brendanjmcloughlin got the surprise! Best 4th anniversary gift! Love all y'all."

Miranda and Brendan married in secret in 2019, four years after the singer's divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.

The two married in secret in early 2019

Sharing several photos of their beach vacay on Thursday, Miranda wrote: "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin. Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."

