Miranda Lambert gives fans insight into special flaming Las Vegas jacket

Miranda Lambert has praised her stylist Tiffany Gifford for turning her metallic Idyllwind leather jacket into one that shoots sparklers out of the arms for her Las Vegas residency.

The country star debuted the jacket in late September when she made her first performance in Sin City and took to social media Saturday to give fans a closer look at the details of the jacket, and how she rehearsed performing in it.

"Light em up and watch em burn," Miranda captioned the post, adding/: "@tiffanygiffordstyle & Tom you’re badasses for bringing this to life."

In the video Miranda, dressed casually in a denim skirt and white blouse with sneakers, had the jacket on and a handler turned a switch on the back. She then began singing and when she hit the key change the flames began flying out of the jacket and Miranda spun in circles.

"Thank you for trusting me with this fire-brained idea!!" commented Tiffany while fans were in awe to see the behind-the-scenes details.

"WHOAHHHH!! This is SO you," wrote one while fellow singer Tenille Towne shared: "SOOOOO COOOOOOL."

Miranda wowed in the matching skirt and jacket

Miranda's jacket makes an appearance during her performance of Gunpowder and Lead.

The country superstar opened her Velvet Rodeo show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on 23 September and had fans on their feet as she performed her hits from across the decade for over 90 minutes.

Her opening look was a pair of diamond-encrusted jeans with a leather jacket with gold fringe falling from the arms, which she had previously teased with a video on social media of her "dress rehearsal".

The country superstar opened her Velvet Rodeo show at the Zappos Theater

She also rocked a gorgeous bold blue mini skirt with matching jacket encrusted with rhinestones and featuring fringe-detailing - a staple of Miranda's wardrobe - and gold cowboy boots.

Tiffany told HELLO! earlier in 2022 that Miranda will "never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe - it's part of her uniform".

"But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates," Tiffany added, revealing that the tour wardrobe is inspired by the vibes of Miranda's record at the time.

