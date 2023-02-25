Demi Moore, 60, wows in buttoned-down shirt and high heels for jaw-dropping throwback photo Fans went wild for Demi's sultry look…

Demi Moore shocked fans as she unveiled a throwback photo of herself in just a white shirt and high heels - and the actress looked sensational.

The star re-shared a post on her Instagram stories from fashion photographer Mario Testino, where Demi can be seen posing in the barely-there look.

Demi looked amazing in the throwback snap

The celebrity photographer revealed that the stunning shot was taken in 2008, with the Hollywood star showing off her amazing figure in an oversized white shirt, teamed with a pair of metallic silver stilettos and a matching silver necklace. Demi styled her long brunette locks in a sleek straight style, rounding off the look with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy lip.

The Instagram post featured a carousel of shots from the 2008 photoshoot, and the Ghost actress shared a snap of herself looking so glam as she posed for the camera whilst blowing bubblegum.

Demi's fans rushed to the comments to share their love of the photos. One follower wrote: "Such a beauty." While another added: "Demi is an icon!"

The throwback post comes weeks after the ex-wife of Bruce Willis revealed that the Die Hard actor's aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. Demi, alongside Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and his three grown daughters, released a joint statement sharing the health update, following on from his aphasia diagnosis which was confirmed in 2022.

