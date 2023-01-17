Demi Moore evokes old Hollywood glamor in a leopard-print dress from throwback shoot The Ghost star looks as amazing as ever

Demi Moore has frequently been hailed as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood over the course of her career, and harkened back to her heyday with her latest social media post.

The actress took to Instagram with a trio of photographs taken with German photographer Ellen von Unwerth in honor of her birthday.

The shots see Demi look a lot sultrier than her usual style, decked out with a smoky eye and sparkly eye-shadow that really elevated her look, topped off with a light lip.

Paired with her brunette locks slicked back, the star showed off her endless legs while stretching around in a garter and tights under a leopard-print dress.

She looked quite like an old Hollywood starlet in the set, which she captioned: "A fave shoot with @ellenvonunwerth. Happy birthday to the woman herself!"

Demi quickly received a barrage of heart and flame emojis from fans and friends alike, as one commented: "Magnifique," and another gushed: "The only one.. Iconic Demi."

Demi threw it back to one of her shoots with Ellen von Unwerth

A third also complimented her by writing: "There has never been a lovelier face than yours."

Ellen and Demi have frequently worked together, with her daughter Rumer Willis also making the occasional appearance in their shoots from back in the day.

The mom-of-three is devoting a lot of her time to helping Rumer prepare for the birth of her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis' first grandchild.

The women in the family, Demi and her two other daughters, Scout and Tallulah, have been right by Rumer's side, even accompanying her for a trip to the doctor's for a sonogram.

The Willis sisters and Demi couldn't be more overjoyed for Rumer

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!" Demi even gushed.

