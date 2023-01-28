Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in the most figure-flattering black bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara has sent hearts racing with her latest fashion choice, as the star looked incredible whilst posing for Instagram in the most figure-flattering bodycon dress.

The America's Got Talent judge took to the social media app to share a series of stunning snaps, where Sofia can be seen looking so glam in a black strapless midi dress whilst filming for Germany's Next Top Model.

Sofia posed alongside fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum

The Modern Family actress teamed her patterned bodycon with a selection of stacked statement necklaces and a pair of large sparkly earrings to elevate the look. As for her hair, Sofia styled her brunette locks in her signature straight style, with a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara, and a matte pink lip. Amazing!

The mother-of-one posed alongside fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum, as she joined the supermodel on the set of Germany's Next Top Model. The star captioned the Instagram post: "Shooting @germanynextopmodel with my fave."

Get Sofia's Look

Bandeau Midi Dress, $43, ASOS

Fans headed to the comments to express their appreciation for the stunning pair. One follower wrote: "You two are just drop-dead gorgeous!" Another added: "How do you two never seem to age?!"

RELATED: Sofia Vergara simply glows in her most glamorous photo yet

MORE: 7 celebrities who were teenage parents: Sofia Vergara, Stacey Solomon & more

Sofia surprised fans with a following snap, posing in the largest tutu-style white skirt. The 50-year-old teamed the spectacular skirt, which featured layers of mesh material, with her black fitted dress as she posed for more photos.

The actress wowed in her oversized mesh skirt

READ: Sofia Vergara looks unreal in the most stylish swimsuit you'll see

The Hollywood star, who is married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello, has been making headlines recently, as fans were disappointed to find her missing from the America's Got Talent: All Stars judges panel. The show sees previous contestants return to the stage, performing once again in hope of winning a cash prize. While Sofia may not be a judge on the spin-off series, it's likely that she will return for the 18th season of the main show.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.