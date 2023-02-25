Denise Richards looks unbelievable as she poses in lace underwear and stiletto heels Denise certainly turned up the heat in the stunning snaps

Denise Richards sent fans wild with a series of snaps wearing just lace lingerie and heels - and the star looked incredible.

The actress took to Instagram to share the black and white shot as she posed in front of a scenic seaside setting, showing off her toned physique in the animal print underwear and leg-lengthening strappy heels. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore her blonde locks in a bouncy blow-out style, rounding off the glam look with a pair of sparkly hoop earrings. Gorgeous!

Denise looked stunning in the black and white shot

In the carousel of photos, the star also posed in a black bodysuit with lace detailing, with her hair styled in voluminous waves. The mother-of-three shared the photos on Instagram to mark her 52nd birthday last week, captioning the post: "Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes, so grateful for all the love!!!"

RELATED: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's rocky marriage amid daughter Sami's drama

Fans rushed to the comments to express their love for Denise's breathtaking look. One follower wrote: "You looked absolutely stunning Denise." While another added: "Bridget Bardot vibes!"

The star celebrated her birthday with a romantic getaway with her husband Aaron Phyers, revealing that the 50-year-old took her on vacation to a cosy cottage in California. The holiday destination is a hit amongst celebs - and it's in the same town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live alongside their children, Archie and Lilibet.

MORE: Denise Richards' noughties leather look is incredible in throwback photo

Denise shares two children with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and her daughter Sami, dedicated an Instagram post to her mom for her birthday of the pair looking so similar as they posed in green gowns.

WATCH: Denise Richards' daughter Sami says she looks "so pretty" on her mom's Instagram post

Loading the player...

READ: How Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were given a scare involving daughter Lola

The post comes after the 18-year-old returned home to live with Denise, following a period of the actress moving out to live with her actor father.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more HELLO! US stories here