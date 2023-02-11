Salma Hayek looks unreal in plunging printed dress and lace bra Salma looked stunning in the Instagram post alongside Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek has floored fans once again with another breathtaking look, as the star stood alongside Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum in a plunging bodycon dress.

The actress looked incredible in the green printed dress which featured a low neckline that showed off her black lace bra, in a video Salma shared on Instagram to mark the release of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The 56-year-old teamed her dress with two gold necklaces including a statement pendant, along with a pair of gold earrings and several rings. Salma styled her hair in natural-looking waves, with a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of eyeshadow, a stroke of mascara and a matte pink lip.

In the video, the star stood arm in arm with Channing whilst the pair promoted the newly released movie. Salma captioned the post: "The day has come. #MagicMikesLastDance #intheaters."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the co-stars. One follower wrote: "A MUST watch for this year." Another added: "Salma, you look amazing!"

The House of Gucci star has been blowing fans away recently with an array of daring looks. Salma recently showed off her incredible figure in a sheer fishnet dress as she attended the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere, after sending fans wild in an ab-bearing black crop top.

