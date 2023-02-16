Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis reveal that Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis has progressed into a form of dementia The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with aphasia last spring

Bruce Willis' health is declining. Following the 2022 announcement that the actor, 67, was retiring following an aphasia diagnosis, his family has given a difficult update.

Doctors recently gave the Die Hard star and his family an updated prognosis, according to a statement from his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore, along with his three grown daughters with Demi, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The five women explained in a joint Instagram post that the actor's condition had sadly progressed into frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Sharing a photo of Bruce at the beach, the statement began: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis."

They added: "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

The statement further explained that his initial aphasia diagnosis had sadly worsened into a more specific diagnosis, it being FTD.

The Willis & Moore women shared the tough news on Thursday

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," they stated, adding: "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The post directed their Instagram followers to a link which led to an expanded statement on The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia. Giving further details into what Bruce's condition is like, the statement read: "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."

Even after their 2000 divorce, Demi and Bruce have maintained a tight-knit, blended family

They explained that unfortunately there are no treatments for the disease, though they hope sharing the news publicly will shed light on it and bring further awareness and research. They said: "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

Concluding the heartbreaking announcement, they added: "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," signing off as "The Ladies of Willis/Moore."

