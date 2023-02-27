Billie Eilish posts sultry new photo sporting latest fragrance

Billie Eilish really knows how to draw an audience in with her ability to take dynamic photographs, with her latest social media post doing just that.

The singer shared another outtake from her rain-soaked shoot to promote her latest fragrance release, Eilish No. 2.

A departure from the gold-themed set-up for the debut fragrance, this one mimicked her jet black locks and featured her in watery sets wearing a variety of dark looks.

In the latest still she shared, she lay in a shallow reflective pool while wearing a black dress, her hair dripping wet and framing her face, holding a bottle of her fragrance in her hand.

"Eilish No. 2 is available now on ulta.com," she just wrote, and her fans quickly went into a frenzy, with one even joking: "I steal from ulta."

Another said: "BILLIE COME BACK THE KIDS MISS YOU," referencing her recent absence from social media, while a third gushed: "So pretty, I'm falling in love."

Billie's latest sultry photo definitely sparked some fan frenzy

The promotional material for the new fragrance featured Billie in a variety of sultrier outfits, including a Morticia-inspired gown with a high slit, a sheer robe, and more fitted garments.

The campaign mainly featured her in a daring netted dress that hit her shoulders and was paired with matching garments underneath.

Speaking of her new scent, Billie had said in a statement: "I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2.

"We started with the original 'Eilish' elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling."

She also said she "wanted to convey a feeling of her sensual side and being drenched in these notes, worn to envelop the skin".

The singer launched her second fragrance with a rain-themed campaign

Sharing her excitement over the launch, the 21-year-old wrote at the time: "Guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! I couldn't be happier with every piece of this. I'm beyond excited for you to have it."

