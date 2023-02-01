Billie Eilish's all-black transformation for latest fragrance launch revisited The Happier Than Ever singer is becoming a mogul

Billie Eilish slowly but surely continues her takeover of the music industry as one of its biggest stars, and it expands beyond just her artistry.

The singer has established a name for herself in the fashion and cosmetics industry as well, and not long after turning 21, we're looking back at her major milestone just before the big birthday.

Billie had entered the cosmetics space with the launch of her debut fragrance, Eilish, in 2021, and followed that up with Eilish No. 2 in November.

While the theme for the original was all gold, she went for a less glamorous and more dramatic atmosphere for the second.

The promotional material for the new fragrance featured Billie in a variety of sultrier outfits, including a Morticia-inspired gown with a high slit, a sheer robe, and more fitted garments.

The campaign mainly featured her in a daring netted dress that hit her shoulders and was paired with matching garments underneath.

Billie released her second fragrance in November

The aesthetic was completely rain-soaked, featuring the Bad Guy singer with dripping hair and clothing, with her jet black locks in tandem with the theme just like her blonde 'do worked for the initial scent.

Speaking of her new scent, Billie had said in a statement: "I really liked the idea of a darker, rainy world for Eilish No. 2.

"We started with the original 'Eilish' elements of warmth and sweetness, but then added spicy and woodsy elements for a more sultry, and wet feeling."

She also said she "wanted to convey a feeling of her sensual side and being drenched in these notes, worn to envelop the skin".

The singer's promo for Eilish No. 2 was dark and dripping wet

Sharing her excitement over the launch, the 21-year-old wrote at the time: "Guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!!

"I couldn't be happier with every piece of this. I'm beyond excited for you to have it."

