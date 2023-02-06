Billie Eilish breaks social media silence with stunning video in silky lingerie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Billie Eilish shared a special announcement with fans over the weekend, releasing a previously unseen clip of herself to promote her perfume Eilish.

Serving up a sweet Valentine-themed look in pastel pink lingerie, which featured delicate straps, a silky rippling negligee and a ruffled open shirt, the seven-time Grammy Award-winner lay on her back cradling a bottle of her Eau de Parfum - and fans went wild for the seductive clip. Watch it below...

WATCH: Billie Eilish enchants fans in silky negligee

Loading the player...

Billie's ever-changing hair was perfectly coiffed into soft curls in a midnight black hue, whilst cute curled bangs sat just above her eyebrows.

"Shop Eilish for valentines day," penned the Happier Than Ever hitmaker, delighting her 108 million Instagram followers who flooded the comments section of her post.

"BAE YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS!" gushed one fan, as another shared their elation at Billie's return to social media: "You're back! We missed you".

The 21-year-old's stunning clip is the first time the star posted since January 14, and while it may not seem like a long time, fans were quick to question her radio silence on social media, writing that they "missed" her online.

Billie served up a sombre look to launch Eilish No.2

Billie entered the cosmetics space with the launch of her debut fragrance, Eilish, in 2021, and followed that up with Eilish No. 2 in November.

While the theme for the original was all gold, she went for a less glamorous and more dramatic atmosphere for the second.

Taking to IG to promote her latest scent, Billie's aesthetic was completely rain-soaked, featuring the Bad Guy singer with dripping hair and clothing, with her jet black locks in tandem with the theme just like her blonde 'do worked for the initial perfume.

While Billie urged her fans to shop the perfume for Valentine's Day, the star hasn't yet lifted the lid on her own plans with beau Jesse Rutherford for the romantic day.

Billie and Jesse started dating in 2022

Billie went Instagram-official with 31-year-old Jesse on Halloween, though speculation around their relationship began after the couple were spotted enjoying a date night at LA restaurant Crossroads Kitchen.

Opening up about dating The Neighbourhood bandmate in her Vanity Fair Same Interview, the Sixth Year video, Billie said: "Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now]. And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it." How cute!

