Billie Eilish shares revealing photos dressed in lace and satin The Happier Than Ever singer has got style

Billie Eilish has nothing if not a distinct sense of style, and when she's not opting for campier Christmas-themed mini dresses, she's going for the more solidly bold choices.

Such was the case for her latest set of social media photos, as she posted a series of pictures that showed her posing for selfies in her bedroom.

The singer was dressed in a black satin negligee with a lace underlay that she'd paired with sheer Gucci tights and a pair of strappy heels.

In the snaps, she showed off her look, which featured a low-cut neckline that had been emphasized with a few chains, while also sporting her distinct black bob.

"You're looking right at me," she wrote in her caption, leaving her millions of fans to inundate the comments sections with scores of flame emojis, including a couple from Avril Lavigne.

The pictures quickly racked up the likes, over five million as of writing, receiving comments like: "YOU LOOK AMAZINGGGGG."

Billie racked up the likes posing in a lace and satin negligee

Another of her followers also said: "Because you are so perfect!!" while a third quipped: "Closest person to Wednesday," referencing the popular Netflix hit based on the Addams Family character.

While the Therefore I Am singer does tend to veer into more classically feminine styles like these from time to time, she opened up in a recent interview with BBC about how the opposite would more often be the case.

"I feel the most powerful when I feel masculine in my life," she stated. "And I also can find power in femininity. It's kind of a balance of both."

When asked what she meant by "masculine," she clarified: "I don't know, depending on how I walk and stand and my clothes and my face and my jewelry and my fingers.

The singer has frequently embraced a more masculine style

"Everything that I am, day-to-day, I like to feel more masculine than feminine, it just makes me feel better."

