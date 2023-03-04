Pauley Perrette gives off major NCIS vibes with iconic Abby look The actress played Abby Sciuto until 2018

Pauley Perrette was a fan favorite on NCIS before she devastated viewers by leaving the show and waving goodbye to her beloved character Abby Sciuto in 2018.

The 53-year-old has since retired from acting, but fans are holding out hope that she might one day return to the show – and she may have just dropped a big hint that it could be a possibility after she shared photos of herself modeling an iconic look.

Posting on Instagram on Friday, Pauley shared several snapshots of herself sporting the long, jet-black hair she rocked during her time on the show.

The images gave off major Abby vibes as lately, Pauley has been favoring rainbow-colored locks after ditching her trademark hue a few years ago.

However, fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up as it appears Pauley hasn't reverted back to her darker locks as she explained the photos were "from a shoot circa 2010".

Pauley gave fans a flashback to her Abby Sciuto days

Pauley previously sparked rumors that she would be returning to NCIS after a photo of her and Brian Dietzen was shared on Twitter in 2021.

Brian, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, addressed this afterward in an interview with Looper, revealing, unfortunately, that her return was most unlikely.

He said: "No, I have not heard that. I talked to her over the weekend, and I've not heard anything from her. I do know that in this new script I was just reading, there's mention of her character — not necessarily her, or anything like that.

Pauley starred as Abby on NCIS for 15 years

"But that's the beautiful thing about the show. We can make mention of past characters that are no longer on the show and reference those people as you would a family member who no longer lives in the same house. You still talk about people. They're still in your heart. I love that there's a potential for that, but I haven't heard anything directly about her returning."

In 2022, NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder revealed that he wanted to "feel Abby's presence" more on the show. "I want to start doing that with Abby's character," he said. "I'd like to start feeling her [presence] a little more.

"I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts." He added: "But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we're a part of her."

