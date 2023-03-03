Harper Beckham twins with dad David in chicest suit and surprises us all Harper and David showed up to support Victoria Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

Harper Beckham is turning into quite the fashion icon, but she gave us all a surprise on Friday when she took her inspiration from her dad David.

The father-daughter duo were snapped leaving their hotel, alongside Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola, stepping out in the chicest suits going. The pair walked hand-in-hand with David, 47, opting for a grey suit, while Harper, 11, went for a black suit jacket while carrying a matching clutch bag.

David and Harper are incredibly close, as the video below proves...

She allowed for a small clash in her outfit, with her suit jacket covering a white shirt. She finished her look with a pair of black trainers, and also added a stylish necklace to the ensemble.

The Beckhams are in Paris to support Victoria Beckham, who is hosting her own fashion show, where she will showcase her autumn and winter range for 2023.

It has been a busy week for Victoria as not only is she hosting the show, but her beauty brand also released its latest product on the same day.

The designer has been teasing behind-the-scenes peeks at her highly anticipated fashion show on her personal Instagram all week, whipping fans and fellow designers into a frenzy with her posts, while her new beauty launch has been teased on her Victoria Beckham Beauty Account.

Harper and David twinned for the special moment!

There's a good reason VB picked an already busy day to launch her latest range, with the fashion mogul explaining that the product is inspired by her fashion collection.

The show comes after a more relaxing time for the family, with David, Victoria, Cruz and Harper using the February break to escape for a small ski trip.

In a photo shared online, Harper sat in a designer white ski jacket while she made a heart-shape with her fingers, and smiled at the camera with the mountains and clear-blue sky creating the perfect backdrop.

The 11-year-old also posed with her older brother, Cruz, 17, who adopted a thoughtful pose with a black jumper and gold chain necklace.

