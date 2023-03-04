Hoda Kotb makes brief return to Today amid 'family health matter' for emotional reason The NBC star has been absent for two weeks

Hoda Kotb made a brief return to Today on Friday amid her two-week absence due to a mysterious "family health matter".

The beloved NBC star hasn't been on the show since February 17, but she was seen in a pre-taped interview with Chloe Lattanzi and John Easterling, daughter and husband of the late Olivia Newton-John, in a clip introduced by Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly, who have all been filling in for Hoda.

WATCH: Today stars band together for emotional farewell

Loading the player...

The emotional interview – which first aired during Hoda's last appearance on the show – saw the TV anchor discuss the late Grease star's "beautiful legacy" with her family members following her death on August 8, 2022, aged 73.

While the clip marked the first time Hoda appeared on Today in weeks, her final TV appearance was on February 20 in a pre-taped show for Today with Hoda & Jenna.

TRENDING: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

POPULAR: Michael Douglas makes X-rated confession about married life with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Her absence sparked concern among her followers who questioned where she was, especially in the wake of her co-host Savannah Guthrie's own sudden health scare.

Hoda made a brief return in the recently filmed interview

While she has remained silent on the matter, her co-stars took to the air on Wednesday to explain why she was gone. Craig, Sheinelle, and Al first addressed Savannah's absence, due to her having tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous show.

"Savannah, she is at home after a positive Covid test yesterday, we are wishing our friend a speedy recovery," Craig said. "As for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing," he explained.

Hoda will return to Today 'soon'

"We can tell you that Hoda is okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with. We look forward to seeing both Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon," he concluded.

During Thursday's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager also shared a hopeful update on Hoda's return, telling the audience: "We have Willie [Geist], he is in for Hoda, who will be back very, very soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.