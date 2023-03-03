Helen Flanagan resembles Disney princess in figure-hugging sheer gown Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan looked magical in the look

Helen Flanagan is known for her roles in Coronation Street and Holby City, but on Friday she appeared to be auditioning for the role of a live-action Disney princess.

The actress took to Instagram to give a daring look at a figure-hugging ballgown that she was styling out, and she easily resembled Cinderella in the sheer outfit. The intricate design featured dozens of flowers and vine, and the plunging neckline gave a busty view.

Her blonde hair was stylised to perfection making her look as elegant as any Disney princess as she playfully posed on a blanket covered with a fluffy blanket and opulent pillows.

Referencing her elegant look, Helen simply penned: "Always wear your invisible crown," finishing off the post with a princess and heart emoji.

Fans immediately flocked to the gorgeous set of photos, as one enthused: "Cinderella vibes," and a second simply said: "Stunning."

Another compared the mum-of-three to legendary actress Sarah Jessica Parker, while many others were rendered speechless and only commented with heart-eyed face emojis.

Helen looked enchanting in her gown

The splendid gown is a far departure from her previous sizzling post, where the actress looked absolutely flawless in a tiny red-hot bikini.

The two-piece bikini showed off her beautiful figure, and the results of her recent breast augmentation surgery, as she posed in front of the mirror, leaning in closer to give fans a full look at the two-piece.

Helen had her hair all bunched up in a bun as she prepared to head off to either the pool or the spa.

She later shared a second glimpse at the strappy item as she sat with her son, Charlie, with the sound of rushing water nearby.

The actress had previously stunned in a red bikini

"Loved wearing this bikini @outdazi," she captioned the post, alongside a heart emoji, before revealing that this wasn't the first time that fans had seen her in the fierce look.

Helen revealed that she first debuted the bikini last year during her trip to Dubai, sharing a photo of herself catching some rays on the beach, while Charlie dozed in his buggy.

At the time, her fans were blown away by her beach babe appearance, with one responding: "WOW! Look at you!"

A second said: "Looking amazing! You have lovely style in clothes too btw." A third added: "You are stunning and look amazing after three children."

