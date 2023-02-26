NCIS' Pauley Perrette fights off bad weather with throwback in a bikini The former NCIS star definitely has some bold looks to her name

Style statements are second nature to Pauley Perrette, and she's made several of them throughout her long time in the spotlight.

The actress alerted fans to a recent spate of bad weather in her home of Los Angeles while highlighting another one of her fashion moments from years ago.

VIDEO: Pauley Perrette's Style Evolution

"It's been STORMING RAIN in LA for days. In our Sunny California!!!!!!!!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "The juxtaposition made me think of this photo (magazine shoot like 10 years ago)."

With it, Pauley posted a throwback of herself in a bright green bikini, a rare sight from the usually more punk-rock leaning star, paired with her signature brunette bangs and a radiant smile.

She was inundated with a series of compliments for her photo alongside those asking her to stay safe during the LA storms.

One joked that they "Need this on a teeshirt," while another said: "You were always Pretty Pauley, and still are," and a third added: "It's been very snowy here where I live, you're also so beautiful!!"

Pauley's bright bikini throwback certainly wowed her fans

Dramatic transformations with her style are definitely par for the course for the former NCIS star, who wowed with another ab-baring set of pictures recently.

She posted another pair of snaps from a magazine shoot way back in 1999, this time sporting a messy blonde cut.

Pauley wore a cropped sleeveless turtleneck sweater that displayed her toned physique, paired with matching black jeans that she looped her thumbs into.

The actress received a number of wowed comments from her fans and followers alike, with some enthused by her hair and many others simply too stunned by her tougher look.

The former NCIS star can make a bold statement when needed

"Love that haircut/style and color on you Pauley," one raved, while another also quipped: "I kinda get the impression that the real you would make Abby look like a Sunday School teacher."

