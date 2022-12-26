NCIS' Pauley Perrette looks so different after must-see hair transformation The actress played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto

It's been four years since Pauley Perrette waved goodbye to her role as chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in NCIS - but fans will never forget her character's gothic style and jet-black hair.

MORE: NCIS' Pauley Perrette's dark love life revealed

However, Pauley has distanced herself from her former role by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and has ditched her trademark hue completely. In fact, Pauley's ever-changing "rainbow" 'do was such a huge hit with fans, it became one of HELLO!'s most-read stories of 2022 as a result.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's Abby says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

Loading the player...

Pauley shared her DIY dye project on Twitter, revealing an assortment of shades including yellow, red, orange, purple, and green.

Sharing several snaps of her new 'do, Pauley seemed pretty pleased with her efforts, captioning the images: "I’m a rainbow!!! #rainbow #MyHair #DIY."

READ: Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

Her followers loved her new look and were quick to rave about her bold choice in the comments, with one responding: "Love your hair!"

A second said: "Gorgeous!" A third added: "That looks spectacular," and a fourth wrote: "Cool hair!"

Fans loved Pauley's new rainbow hair

It's been a tough few years for Pauley. In the space of two and a half years, she has sadly lost her father, uncle, and cousin.

In September, she remembered her late family members - who all served as firefighters - in a tribute to mark 9/11.

The 53-year-old shared pictures of her loved ones as well as a picture of her cousin Wayne's tattoo, which paid tribute to the horrific terror attack by featuring a skyline of the World Trade Centre and a firefighter's helmet.

I just lost my

Asst Fire Chief dad, my Fire Chief Uncle & my Seargent Cousin Wayne

All AMAZING #firemen

My CousinWayne:

My twin

My friend

My EVERYTHING

Was committed to honor the #911 #firefighters for life. Below is his back tattoo

Let’s all #NeverForget911 #firstresponders pic.twitter.com/qLlKGZzcIW — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 11, 2022

Pauley lost three family members in less than three years

She added the caption: "I just lost my Asst Fire Chief dad, my Fire Chief Uncle & my Seargent Cousin Wayne, All AMAZING #firemen. My Cousin Wayne: My twin My friend My EVERYTHING was committed to honor the #911 #firefighters for life.

"Below is his back tattoo Let’s all #NeverForget911 #firstresponders."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.