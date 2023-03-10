Anne Hathaway serves up sass in latex mini dress and killer boots The Hollywood star is a certified Versace girl

We’d like to personally thank Donatella Versace for all she has done in the name of celebrity style. The esteemed designer hosted her Autumn/Winter 2023 runway show on Thursday in Hollywood, enticing a blanket of stars to take their place on her glittering front row. Anne Hathaway was among the VIP crowd and made quite the statement with her impeccable outfit choice.

The Hollywood veteran graced the show which was held at the Pacific Design Center, looking sensational in yet another Versace look. Anne, who is a fully-fledged Versace poster girl, wore a black mini dress featuring a curved, ruched bodice, thick straps, a leather-look latex finish, a croc-effect design and a puff-skirt silhouette. You can see more iconic Versace looks from across the years in the clip below...

The star completed her luxury look by slipping into some black tights and killer boots featuring Versace's iconic chunky design, platform heels, side buckle detailing and a femme fatale point toe.

Anne wore her brunette hair down loose in a choppy seventies style and opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her naturally striking features.

In terms of accessories, the Oscar winner did not drop the ball. She clasped a small black leather handbag by the designer, which boasted a hooked handle and the brand's distinctive gold insignia hardware. A selection of chained silver jewels adorned her wrists and neck, adding a rock chic twist to her It-girl attire.

For her latest show, Donatella decamped from Milan to West Hollywood, where she hosted the likes of Anne, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Lily James, Channing Tatum, Demi Moore and Paris Hilton.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show and was followed by Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski who sashayed down the runway in hourglass designs and the sleekest of tailoring.

Models debuted black, chocolate and caramel-coloured designs, punctuated with pink pieces, vinyl, florals and metallics. A melting pot of textures materialised in the form of sheer, furs, satin and leather – crafting a collection we are sure to see sported by stars on red carpets to come.

