Maya Jama shakes up the villa in semi-sheer dress featuring ruffles galore The Love Island host entered the villa in red hot style

Being Maya Jama comes with its perks. The fame, the glamour, the red carpets – all part of the parcel. However, the greatest perk of all is undoubtedly the outfits, and her last was her best yet. Heading back into the villa for a double dumping, Maya ensured her entrance was a showstopping one.

The 28-year-old looked divine in a £350 semi-sheer dress by blossoming label Fanci Club. Beloved by Dua Lipa, Elsa Hosk and other members of fashion's finest, the emerging label has permeated the imagination of every It-girl out there. Red is Maya's current hue of choice as she also donned a lipstick-toned number for her previous villa appearance below...

WATCH: Maya Jama makes an entrance in bewitching red dress

Featuring a pepper red hue, floral detailing, an asymmetrical hemline, a midi cute, a beach-ready halter neck and cascading ruffled jellyfish wisps, the garment, coined the 'Garden of Eden,' looked perfect on the beloved presenter.

Maya Jama stunned in the pepper red dress by Fanci Club

Maya even tapped into one of the hottest trends of the season by wearing the piece. Floral rosettes adorned the neckline of the item, a detail that has been championed by the likes of Harry Styles and Jennifer Lopez. Turns out florals for spring actually can be groundbreaking.

The star has established herself as a fashion It-girl

Maya took to social media to showcase her fiery attire with fans. She captioned the post: "Back quickly for a surprise tonight @loveisland." Her dress sparked a wave of delight, with one of her followers writing: "THE DRESS," and another commenting: "No one is doing it like you QUEEN." A third noted: "Dream dresssssss!" and a fourth wrote: "Girl you never stop! How do you do it all and still look this amazing?"

Maya has been jetting off all over Europe with multiple fashion week appearances

In between her numerous onscreen appearances, Maya blew off steam with her friends at the top. The star joined British Vogue editor Edward Enninful during an evening out in Mayfair to celebrate his birthday. While the thought of dressing to party with the editor of Vogue fills most with serious anxiety, Maya took full advantage of the opportunity.

The 27-year-old exuded confidence in a low-slung midi skirt featuring a cargo style and a khaki hue. She paired the edgy piece with a simple white crop top and a befurred Afghan jacket boasting a monochrome colour scheme, contrary to her shocking red look which you can see below, and plumes of ostrich feathers.

