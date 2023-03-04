Victoria Beckham stuns in her best look yet during sweet moment of PDA with David The fashion designer hosted her second show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday

We'd like to personally thank the Beckhams for totally spoiling us on the fashion front this week. The family gathered in Paris to support Victoria Beckham during her second Paris Fashion Week debut - which saw a string of elegant pieces glide down the runway for Autumn/Winter 2023.

Pictured the day after her successful show, Victoria dazzled in a candy pink knit as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband David. The star teamed her cosy cashmere jumper with some high-waisted flares boasting the most beautiful shade of chartreuse in a velveteen fabric. Watch the family support Victoria at her show in the sweet clip below...

WATCH: Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham support mum Victoria at Paris Fashion Week show

Loading the player...

Victoria completed her radiant aesthetic by hooking a tasseled lime green handbag over her shoulder for all her daytime essentials. David looked smart next to his glamourous wife, sporting a tan-toned suede suit layered over a teal knit and tied together with an aubergine-hued scarf. The duo both wore sunglasses to shield their eyes from the glint of the Parisian sunshine.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Parisian wardrobe is beyond chic

Victoria Beckham charmed in her chartreuse trousers

The couple were accompanied by their children Brooklyn, Harper and Cruz. Brooklyn followed his parents' lead, clasping hands with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham as they headed out for some family time.

The designer sweetly held hands with her husband David Beckham

Reuniting for a second time following Victoria's show, the Beckhams put to bed any rumours of a current feud between members of the family. The former Spice Girl also did her bit to suggest any hostility between their extended family is over by hugging Nicola at the end of her collection display.

TWIN MOMENT: Nicola Peltz sports Victoria Beckham's trademark accessory staple and looks exactly like her

The Beckhams headed out for a family day following Victoria's show

Brooklyn's show of solidarity alongside his wife Nicola and the rest of his family comes despite the fact that Nicola and Victoria have been rumoured to be feuding. The reason for their supposed falling out comes from the fashion-related issue that Nicola opted for a Valentino wedding dress instead of wearing one designed by Victoria.

The designer merged blossom pink tones with zesty greens

However, Nicola championed her mother-in-law's designers on Friday, slipping into an elegant Victoria Beckham dress, latex gloves and platform boots to witness the designer's collection unfurl on the catwalk.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares photo of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn sitting front row at her Paris Fashion Week show

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.