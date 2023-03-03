Victoria Beckham surprises in 3 near-identical looks ahead of PFW show The fashion designer's Paris Fashion Week show will kick off on Friday afternoon

Victoria Beckham has a jam-packed itinerary this week. The star is due to showcase her latest collection for her eponymous label on Friday as part of Paris Fashion Week. So the fact she has time to treat us to numerous outfit changes during her Parisian sojourn is beyond us. Before reading on, check out this snippet of Victoria's last PFW show...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

Loading the player...

On Thursday, David Beckham's wife graced the streets of Paris looking ever-so sophisticated in a pair of navy cigarette trousers with a high waistline, a gold belt and a coordinating soft grey-blue high-neck cashmere knit. Some classic Posh Spice stilettos completed her chic daywear attire.

MORE: Victoria Beckham exudes Parisian chic at her second Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham's first look featured a chic grey knit

The following day, Victoria was back at it again. The mother-of-four was spotted leaving her hotel, La Reserve, sporting a near-identical outfit to the previous day. She coolly bypassed the cameras in the same pair of trousers and gold-detailed belt, this time teaming the luxurious bottoms with a cream cashmere roll-neck knit.

Cream was the designer's colour of choice for her second outfit

On both occasions, Victoria wore her cascading brunette hair, which was recently treated to some divine extensions, down loose and shielded herself from the wintery sunshine with her favourite pair of oversized glasses. She clasped her beloved black leather handbag with chunky gold chain straps.

Later that afternoon, guess what? Another outfit change! Keeping things simple, the designer opted for yet another modification of her staple look. This time showcasing a navy ensemble, Victoria rocked a rich blue knit rollneck, coupled with some navy cigarette pants, a different gold belt and heels.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns in unforgettable slinky dress at debut PFW show

The designer rocked a navy ensemble for her third outfit change

Once again, she clasped her black leather bag featuring snakeskin textured panels and gold hardware for her pre-fashion show essentials.

Fans are buzzing to see what designs Victoria will send down the runway this season. Victoria's shows are renowned for producing clean-cut, commercial pieces that are subsequently spotted on both royals and famous faces alike. Last season, for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper Beckham proudly watched on from the FROW, alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.