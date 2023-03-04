Maya Jama is a retro dream in denim corset The Love Island host has asserted herself as a fashion darling

When it comes to partywear, Maya Jama reigns supreme. The Love Island host is the proud owner of an enviable wardrobe saturated with the crème de la crème of luxury pieces and cutting-edge designer labels.

Also never one to shy away from a divisive trend, Maya took to social media on Friday night to showcase her latest look with her doting fashion followers online. The star championed double denim in a cropped jacket by KNWLS that adopted a traditional corset bodice with long sleeves, decorative exterior pockets, a classic collar, button-down detailing and a subtle acid-wash finish.

The recycled £675 statement jacket was paired with a coordinating pair of low-slung jeans also by the designer, featuring an identical distressed look, a thick waistband, and Y2K darting detailing that ran vertically down the flared trousers.

Maya Jama wore a denim set by British brand KNWLS

Maya paid homage to her role as Love Island host, accessorising with a large silver necklace boasting a metallic heart pendant. House of Sunny's 'Mini Icon Metallic-Woven Shoulder Bag' kept her evening essentials safe and added an extra dose of dazzle to her look.

She wore her cascading raven hair down loose and flashed a glimpse of a glazed manicure – very Hailey Bieber.

The star is a certified fashion It-girl

The star's endless supply of outfits such as her denim set shows that being Maya Jama comes with its perks. The fame, the glamour, the outfits – all part of the parcel. Heading back into the villa for a double dumping last week, Maya ensured her entrance was a showstopping one with her chosen ensemble.

The 28-year-old looked divine in a £350 semi-sheer dress by blossoming label Fanci Club. Beloved by Dua Lipa, Elsa Hosk and other members of fashion's finest, the emerging label has permeated the imagination of every It-girl out there.

Featuring a pepper red hue, floral detailing, an asymmetrical hemline, a midi cute, a beach-ready halter neck and cascading ruffled jellyfish wisps, the garment, coined the 'Garden of Eden,' looked perfect on the beloved presenter.

