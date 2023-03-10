Lily James electrifies in romantic waist-defining velvet dress The What's Love Got To Do With It star looked divine in velvet

Versace's grip on Hollywood is really quite something, and we could not be happier about it. The Italian fashion house has struck up a strong relationship with Lily James across the years, so the actress' appearance at the brand's Autumn/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles came as no surprise.

Lily was a velvet vision as she took her prestigious place on the front row of the Versace show. The 33-year-old wore an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a divinely dark hue, a midi length, a side split and a corset-style bodice. See more iconic Versace looks by watching the throwback clip below...

Gianni Versace's last fashion shows

A pair of barely-there black heels quite literally elevated her Versace look, which also boasted a belted waistline and whimsical bat-wing sleeves.

Lily James looked divine in the velvet Versace dress

Lily wore her brunette hair down loose in a silky straightened style with a classic middle parting, perfectly highlighting her camera-ready makeup palette. A flawless porcelain complexion, a dark brown, a bronzed smokey eye and a brown lip formed a glamorous yet gothic beauty blend.

The star completed her attire with some killer high heels

While posing for the cameras, the star showed off her stunning earpiece, which was crafted from silver jewels to form a web-like cuffed earring. Although the theme of her attire for the outing was dark and broody, Lily was all smiles as she joined a star-studded host of VIPs on Donatella's iconic FROW.

Fashion week showstoppers may be Lily's area of expertise, but that's not to say that she doesn't excel when it comes to more understated style moments.

Lily supported close friend Donatella Versace at her Hollywood-based show

The Pam & Tommy star caught our eye at the end of last week with her striking spider web couture gown by Tamara Ralph worn to the BAFTAs and, naturally, her uber-glam after-party look which consisted of 16 Arlington's bejewelled 'Luna' gown and fluffy, powdery blue 'Circe' jacket. Party perfection indeed.

But Lily is far from a one-trick pony, in fact, the Downton Abbey star demonstrated her sartorial ability on Friday morning as she pared things back for a style moment outside the BBC Radio 2 studios in London.

The 33-year-old championed a neutral colour palette, sporting a creamy, off-white V-neck sweater alongside a pair of white relaxed-fit, straight-leg trousers and chunky sole platform trainers. Lily topped off her low-key separates with a piece of outerwear that had us reassessing our current coat collection.

