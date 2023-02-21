Lily James dazzles in silky négligée and dreamy dressing robe The Pam and Tommy star looked ethereal in the nude négligée

Ballgowns may be her bread and butter, but from time to time Lily James likes to strip it all back. While getting ready to attend the BAFTAs on Saturday evening, Lily was photographed lazing dreamily in her dressing room, sporting an array of sumptuous lingerie.

The 33-year-old embraced the calm before the storm in a champagne-toned slip négligée layered under a satin dressing robe with black piping by Olivia Von Halle. She wore her brunette hair tied up in a slick bun styled by Halley Brisker with a classic middle parting. A fresh-faced beauty blend highlighted the star's glowing complexion, complete with an eyeliner flick, thick brown, a rosy lip and a dusting of blush courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

Loading the player...

Looking directly into the camera, Lily showcased a glimmering array of diamond jewels sourced from Bulgari. A large, diamond-encrusted oval ring glittered under the camera flash and complemented a coordinating pair of opulent diamond earrings.

RELATED: Lily James takes red carpet beauty cues from Jennifer Lopez with the lipgloss nail trend

The actress took to social media to debut her BTS photographs, captioning the post: "The calm before the storm. These diamonds @bulgari are everything xxx My girl @pipbourdillon with me capturing each moment #bulgari #eebafta @onlynaturaldiamonds."

Lily James subsequently wore a white gown with web-detailing for the BAFTAs

Fans adored the serene moments. "These are amazing," one wrote, while another said: "Angel face." A third added: "Gorgeous," and a fourth followed suit, noting: "Stunning!"

The star has had a jam-packed month with fashion week appearances

Lily subsequently stormed the red carpet in a stunning Tamara Ralph gown. The eponymous designer is the former founder of now defunct label Ralph & Russo. Ralph’s passion for creating unique iconic pieces saw her quickly establish herself within the luxury fashion industry when she moved to London in 2005, where her designs became recognised by a more international audience and where she founded Ralph & Russo in 2010.

MORE: Lily James’ holiday wardrobe is going to be your official summer uniform

Her look, which was put together by her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray paired the white gown, which had an intricate pearl beaded 'Spider Web' effect plunge cut out, was paired with a sleek updo and dazzling cluster diamond earrings. As for makeup, she went for a soft classic look with a rosy lip.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.