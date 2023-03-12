Frankie Bridge dazzles in waist-cinching waistcoat and fitted flares The Loose Women presenter is a mum-of-two

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge is never one to shy away from a bold look – and on Friday, the TV star stole the limelight in a vivid green two-piece.

Taking to her Instagram, the 34-year-old presenter delighted fans with a gorgeous new spring look featuring a lush green waistcoat and a matching pair of high-waisted flares.

The former S Club Juniors star elevated her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, a sleek nude manicure, and a gently tousled hairdo.

In her caption, Frankie penned: "Dressed like Spring, definitely feels like Winter [frozen face emoji]."

Frankie looked gorgeous in green

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to weigh in on Frankie's post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous in green. Not many can pull it off," while a second remarked: "Looking fabulous," followed by a red heart emoji.

"Omg looking so gorgeous," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Talk about #styleicon."

Frankie's green goddess moment comes after the star turned heads on the BAFTAs red carpet. For the star-studded event, the songstress rocked a dazzling white bodycon dress by Solace London. She accessorised with an abundance of gold jewellery and styled her chocolate tresses into a chic updo.

Frankie dazzled on the red carpet

The star's Instagram followers adored her sophisticated get-up, with one commenting: "A real life Disney princess," while a second gushed: "Sensational outfit!" followed by a red heart emoji.

While Frankie has become a veritable style icon in recent years, the star's wardrobe hasn't always been teeming with gorgeous frocks. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Frankie explained: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags.

"Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

