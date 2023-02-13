Frankie Bridge looks unreal in rose print midi dress and it's perfect for Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No one finds a coveted high street piece quite like Frankie Bridge, and this week she’s uncovered the Valentine’s Day dress of our dreams.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, the mum-of-two looked beautiful wearing a rose print midi dress from Never Fully Dressed. The structured piece features a body-sculpting bodice falling to a floaty hem, slightly puffed sleeves, pleated cups and panels of sheer fabric.

Frankie wears Never Fully Dressed's Rena midi

"Really cute dress for Valentine’s or a date night!" she wrote. "Would wear with a red lip!"

The midi dress is £99 and currently available in sizes 6-14. You can still order with next day delivery for Tuesday or wear it for your date night plans this weekend.

Black Rena rose midi dress, £99, Never Fully Dressed

We love it styled with trending black cowboy boots, but it would also look amazing with a classic pair of stilettos - this is a dress you’ll be wearing for years.

In a previous Instagram post, the 34-year-old TV star revealed her date night makeup, and her red lipstick of choice is the iconic Dior Rouge Matte Velvet in the shade 999. She preps with Charlotte Tilbury’s Kiss N Tell lip liner.

Frankie loves a red lip

It seems Frankie is definitely a Charlotte Tilbury and Dior girl, also wearing the CT Beautiful Skin foundation and Hollywood Contour wand, before finishing with a dusting of Dior Backstage Rose Glow blush.

