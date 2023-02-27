Frankie Bridge enchants in flattering leather skirt you can pick up at Tesco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge is the queen of affordable fashion, and her latest clothing drop from her FW Bridge range is going straight on our wish lists.

The Loose Women presenter, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sneak preview of her latest clothing collection, modelling a figure-flattering pencil skirt in the softest faux leather material. Frankie styled the statement piece with black leather boots and a fitted black top – perfection.

Frankie looked lovely in a leather midi skirt at her FW Bridge launch

The Saturdays star coiffed her brunette bob in perfect waves, opting for a matte and natural beauty concoction.

Sharing a number of snaps from inside the influencer-heavy luncheon event, Frankie wrote: "An amazing afternoon celebrating the launch of my brand @fw_bridge SS23 collection.

Frankie is a big fan of her new ruched faux leather skirt

"Thank you so much to everyone who came and made it such a special day. Having my own clothing brand has always been a dream of mine & It means so much to have your support."

Fans went wild for the gorgeous look, which is sold through F&F at Tesco and available online at Next.

The Loose Women star always champions affordable fashion

One wrote: "Love the leather skirt so easy to wear and flattering!" while another enthused: "I've got a couple of the outfits and I love them all - can't wait to buy more." A third told Frankie: "You look amazing in that skirt and boots combo".

We'll be stocking up the next time we're in our local supermarket! If you can't wait, River Island also sells a similar ruched faux leather pencil skirt in two vibrant shades.

Faux Leather Ruched Midi Skirt, £22 was £32, River Island

Frankie has been serving up the goods all month long, recently donning a cut-out string dress that wowed her followers.

The daring number featured cut-out panels at the waist and shoulders with a series of ultra-thin straps holding the frock in place – but fans were left confused by the colour of it. Check out the shape-shifting shade of the daring dress below…

The star also put on a gorgeous display in bridal white at the BAFTAs, where she joined a host of famous faces.

The mother-of-two – who shares children Parker and Carter with husband Wayne Bridge – looked beautiful as she graced the red carpet, don't you think?

