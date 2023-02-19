17 best dressed stars at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Florence Pugh, Julianne Moore, Jodie Turner-Smith & more Prince William and Princess Kate are also set to attend the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall

The red carpet has been rolled out for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 and our favourite celebrities descended upon the Royal Festival Hall for the prestigious ceremony, which recognises the best talent in the film industry.

From Hollywood A-listers like Jodie Turner-Smith, Florence Pugh and Julianne Moore to homegrown celebs including Frankie Bridge and Geri Horner, the stars served up a fashion frenzy on the red carpet, dripping in dazzling jewellery and clad in designer dresses. Royal watchers were thrilled by the glamorous arrival of Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, who made their showstopping return to the BAFTA red carpet for the first time since pre-pandemic. Check out their ultra glamorous appearance at the 2019 ceremony in the video below…

Prince William and Princess Kate's last appearance at the BAFTAs

Meanwhile, big names in Hollywood including Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams will be hoping to secure wins for the most talked about films of the year, which include Aftersun, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans.

Keep scrolling to discover all the best red carpet looks from the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023...

Jodie Turner-Smith

All hail red carpet queen Jodie Turner-Smith, who once again pulled it out of the bag. The actress sported the most show-stopping dress of the night, donning a sweeping purple number adorned with silver sequins and dramatic purple feather detailing. From her ethereal makeup to her statement choker, the whole look was perfection.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh ensured all eyes were on her when she made her red carpet arrival at the BAFTAs. Rocking a spectacular orange tulle dress with a sweeping train, the Don't Worry Darling actress' look was unforgettable. She matched her hair to her amazing frock, styling her blonde locks in a spiky bun.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore always manages to look effortlessly beautiful and classy, and Sunday night was no exception to the rule. Elevating her simple, black strapless dress with a white feathered stole, the Hollywood stalwart was the epitome of grace.

Lily James

How stunning did Lily James look? The Pam & Tommy actress slipped into a white silk dress with giant bow embellishment at the back and a glittering web effect panel on the bodice.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett rocked a youthful pastel dress featuring a halterneck cut, oversized puffed sleeves, an off-the-shoulder cut and a cheeky side split. She completed her look with funky platform heels and a super cute clutch.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones favourite Sophie Turner looked beautiful in a spectacular, gem-encrusted lace gown. The high-necked number was embroidered with eye-catching multicoloured jewels, which perfectly paired with her auburn locks.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch was every inch the Bond girl in her icy blue silk dress complete with billowing sleeves. The No Time To Die star certainly made an entrance as she showcased her gorgeous ensemble for the cameras.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis descended upon the red carpet in a white satin dress, dressed down with a masculine tailoredblazer. A pair of black stilettos peeped out from underneath the hem of her slinky gown as she posed up a storm ahead of the ceremony.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis was a vision in a midnight blue column dress with pretty caped detailing. The scoop-neck number was perfectly paired with minimalist accessories, including a simple clutch bag and silver drop earrings that glinted under the lights.

Ariana De Bose

Ariana flashed a beaming smile as she arrived at the Royal Festival Hall. Rocking a nude sheer dress layered over a flesh-coloured bodysuit, the actress and singer put on quite the show. Ariana, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in West Side Story at last year's ceremony, will be opening the show with a live musical performance.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh, who is in the running for Best Actress, put on a sophisticated display in a dusty pink suit with caped sleeves. She added a pair of peep-toe silver heels, tasselled earrings and opted for a rosy beauty blend.

Frankie Bridge

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge was one of the first celebrities to grace the red carpet. Looking divine in a figure-hugging white gown, The Saturdays singer was dressed to impress.She accessorised with eye-catching gold bangles, matching rings and beautiful asymmetric earrings. Flawless!

Vick Hope

Vick Hope looked seriously stunning in an iridescent blue dress with a low-cut neckline and semi-sheer finish. The gorgeous gown was offset by a statement diamond necklace, delicate bracelet and chunky ring. Vick opted to wear her hair in a high bun, letting her beautiful dress do all the talking.

Geri Horner

Geri Horner opted for a white gown, donning an off-the-shoulder bridal number courtesy of Halfpenny London. The Spice Girls singer adorned her neckline with dazzling jewellery and wore her auburn hair pinned in an elegant updo. She took to Instagram ahead of leaving the house, joking she was "off out".

Munroe Bergdorf

Activist and model Munroe Bergdorf was a vision in a black tulle dress. Serving up some serious Wednesday Adams vibes, Munroe looked amazing in the lace embellished number.

Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond

Host Richard E. Grant looked super suave in a white tuxedo with a matching bow tie. This Morning's Alison, who was rocking a glamorous black sequin dress, chatted animatedly to the actor as he made a dramatic arrival on the red carpet at the wheel of a classic car.

