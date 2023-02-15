Frankie Bridge is the latest celebrity to convince us we need these high street shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge is the epitome of cool in her most recent fashion reel on Instagram. Showcasing a selection of outfits to wear with loose-cut jeans, from bodysuits to cropped blazers, it was her shoes at the very beginning that caught our eye.

The TV star wore a pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs with her H&M jeans and a cosy Next knit sweater, for an outfit not dissimilar to those we’ve seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

Frankie wearing the Birkenstock Boston clogs

It would be fair to say the Birkenstock Bostons were one of the defining shoes of 2022. In the current ugly shoe era where comfort is king, it’s no surprise these slip-on suede backless clogs were seen on every It-girl before flying off the shelves.

Katie Holmes wears the Birkenstock Boston clogs out in New York

Kendall was one of the first to wear the trending high street shoe

Over a year since they first appeared on the scene, their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. They’re often sold out with resale sites listing them for far more than their original price.

Birkenstock Boston clogs, £115, Office

Luckily for us, Office just restocked them in a classic brown colourway, so you can get your hands on them for £115. Featuring Birkenstock’s iconic super comfy moulded footbed, they hit the sweet spot between a chunky loafer and a cosy slipper.

If you find yourself missing your classic Birkinstock Arizonas in the colder weather, invest in the cool girl Bostons while you still can.

