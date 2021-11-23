Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping wedding dress took 10 minutes to design - photo The I'm A Celebrity star was self-conscious ahead of her 2014 wedding

Frankie Bridge is likely missing her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons Parker and Carter as she takes part in I'm A Celebrity in Wales.

The Loose Women star and former footballer tied the knot in Bedfordshire seven years ago – but did you know that her stunning wedding dress took just 10 minutes to design? Frankie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail cut that highlighted her figure.

However, she previously revealed that she actually felt "self-conscious" when it came to choosing her wedding dress after giving birth to her eldest son Parker.

Parker was born on 18 October 2013, nine months before Frankie and Wayne tied the knot. Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of her handmade wedding dress, Frankie explained: "I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!"

The couple got married at Woburn Abbey in 2014

No doubt it took more time to perfect the fit and finishing touches, but that is still an impressive time! In comparison, actress Sofia Vergara's princess-style wedding dress took 1,657 hours to make, and Princess Charlene walked down the aisle in a shoulder-flashing gown that took 2,500 hours to create.

Former The Saturdays star Frankie wore her hair in her signature cropped style alongside a simple veil and drop earrings to finish off her bridal look.

Frankie revealed her wedding dress designer Angelina put together the gown in 10 minutes

The couple tied the knot in July 2014 in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.

Frankie admitted she originally wanted to host a smaller wedding in Cannes, France, before realising that she may not be able to have all of her family in attendance, such as her grandad.

