Rita Ora shows off her incredible abs at pre-Oscars party in racy sheer lingerie The singer made a case for boudoir dressing at the CAA party

Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi were the first Brits to step out at the CAA pre-Oscars party on Friday night, and the singer looked sensational in a racy sheer outfit.

The 32-year-old star posed with her film director partner, 47, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. They were guests at the Creative Artists Agency party which was also attended by the likes of Florence Pugh, Lily James and Paul Mescal.

Rita’s sultry look took the underwear-as-outerwear trend to the extreme as she posed in a sheer black bralet and a matching sheer high-slit maxi skirt, with black underwear and suspenders visible underneath.

She accessorised with opera gloves and silver hoop earrings, completing the look with a sultry smokey eye and her hair styled in huge bouncy curls to exude Hollywood glamour.

Taika looked stylish but low-key in comparison, dressing his black suit down with a simple white t-shirt and gold chain.

Of course, Rita is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure. Over the last few months she’s stepped out in multiple sheer ensembles, from a lace dress at the Golden Globes pre-party to her barely-there red maxi at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Sheer dressing has been seen both on the runway and the likes of many Hollywood stars recently, including Florence Pugh at the AW23 Valentino show. The 27-year-old actress turned heads wearing nothing but a thong under a stunning sequin maxi skirt that was almost entirely see-through.

Florence also attended the CAA party on Friday, wearing a comparatively conservative outfit - a bright green A-line mini dress embellished with sequins in an art-deco-inspired scallop pattern. The Don't Worry Darling star coordinated with a matching glittery green Valentino bag and black platform heels.

