8 most stylish celebrity couples at the 2023 Oscars: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban, Idris & Sabrina Elba, more From Allison Williams to Jamie Lee Curtis, we're obsessed with these sweet PDA moments

The Academy Awards are finally here and everyone from Cate Blanchett to Rihanna and Austin Butler put on a show-stopping sartorial display as they descended upon Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

While all eyes may have been on the best-dressed stars of the night, our favourite celebrity couples served up double the fabulous fashion. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Idris and Sabrina Elba, the PDA game was strong on this year's special champagne coloured carpet. Check out the video below to see the stylish pairs arriving on the red carpet...

WATCH: The jaw-dropping Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals

Loading the player...

The 2023 Oscars ceremony, which is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will see top nominees take home a goodie bag worth an eye-watering $100k, will see films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are hoping to win big.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban couldn't keep their hands off each other! The smitten couple, who were recently forced to spend some time apart, looked seriously loved-up as they kissed and cuddled. How gorgeous did Nicole look in her thigh-split dress?

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Idris and Sabrina Elba were impeccably dressed as ever. The Luther star donned a dark blue tuxedo jacket and snazzy bow tie, while his gorgeous wife Sabrina wowed in green silk. The glamorous, softly draped gown boasted bow embellishment at the hip - flawless!

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt couldn't resist admiring the actress as she posed for the cameras. The Monster's Ball star, who shared an intimate selfie with her partner earlier in the day, looked incredible in a white thigh-split gown with a keyhole cut-out at the neckline.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego are one seriously hot couple. The Avatar actress looked incredible in a silk, negligee-inspired slip dress as she went hand-in-hand with her artist husband. Zoe flashed a glimpse of her amazing $250k engagement ring.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis went hand in hand with her husband Christopher Guest. The actress, who previously explained why she doesn't wear her wedding ring, looked gorgeous in a glittering gown while her husband looked seriously suave in a tux.

MORE: 10 best Oscars dresses throughout the years: Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and more

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams cosied up to her boyfriend Alexander Dreymon on the red carpet. The Girls and Get Out star looked seriously beautiful in a pink gown with beautiful bow embellishment. Wow!

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was accompanied by her husband Asser Malik. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2021, dressed to impress for the occasion, with Malala opting for a beautiful, crystal-embellished look.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Antonio Banderas and his stunning girlfriend Nicole Kimpel positively smoldered as they arrived at the Dolby Theatre. Nicole looked breathtaking in a daring red bralet and matching high-waisted pants, while Antonio got suited and booted in a tux.

RELATED: Most awkward Oscars moments of all time – WATCH

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.