Salma Hayek wows in sheer lace look nobody was expecting

Salma Hayek arrived at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Thursday night, looking every inch the screen siren in a stunning sheer blouse.

The 56-year-old actress was joined by Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Coolidge and Zoe Kravitz at the star-studded affair, who all wore sophisticated black ensembles. Also in attendance were the likes of Santigold and Lenny Kravitz.

The party was hosted by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and included an intimate dinner and a musical performance. The official Oscars ceremony 2023 will take place this Sunday, 12 March.

Salma’s outfit was suitably timeless for the occasion. She wore a sheer blouse with layers of white lace and dramatic sleeves, black wide-leg trousers, a black velvet coat, a leather clutch, and a statement silver necklace.

Her hair was up in a bun with wavy strands framing her face, and she completed the look with a bright red lip.

Sharing a picture of her outfit on Instagram, Salma captioned the shot: 'Kicking off Oscar weekend with the best. Thank you @ysl and @wmag!'

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing 'Selena vibes', referring to the iconic late Latina singer Selena Quintanilla. While another wrote 'How is this possible…she’s aging in reverse!', and Lindsay Lohan commented a red love heart.

Earlier this week, Salma left fans doing a double-take when she shared a head-turning photo from her childhood. The star was unrecognizable in the image of herself which she posted on Instagram in which a leotard-clad Salma was leaping into the air and doing the splits and appeared to be around 10 years old.

The Hitman's Bodyguard star shared it in celebration of International Women's Day and wrote a heartfelt caption encouraging other women to reflect on who they are today and who they used to be.

