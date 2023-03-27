Amanda Holden is a green goddess is figure-hugging maxi dress The Britain's Got Talent judge looked radiant

BGT judge Amanda Holden debuted a stunning green dress on Monday – and it's got us seriously pining for warmer weather!

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Heart Radio presenter, 52, posted a flawless photograph of herself rocking an emerald-green maxi dress featuring bold white panels and a flattering keyhole detail.

Opting for a monochromatic look, Amanda teamed her dreamy Karen Millen maxi dress with a forest green overcoat, a matching green leather handbag and a pair of suede pointed heels.

Adding some extra va-va-voom to her look, the mother-of-two donned a pair of retro sunglasses, a timeless white Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and a pair of simple hoop earrings.

Amanda looked lovely in green

The star completed her spring look with a perfectly coiffed hairdo and a sleek French manicure. Sublime!

This isn't the first time we've seen Amanda wow in head-to-toe green. Only last week the presenter commanded attention in a pleather green skirt and a chic cold-shoulder shirt. Discussing her outfit choice, Amanda explained that green is her "favourite" colour.

The star's exquisite green moment comes after Amanda appeared on the front cover of The Times Magazine. For the special photoshoot, the blonde beauty showcased her sculpted legs in an oversized white cotton shirt. Oozing glamour, Amanda wore the top buttons undone and accessorised with a simple gold pendant necklace.

The star graced the front cover

She wore her honey-hued locks down loose and wore a touch of sultry makeup in the form of dazzling highlighter, warm bronzer, fluttery lashes, a rosy blusher and a sweep of glossy lipstick.

Sharing the photo with her Instagram followers, Amanda included the caption: "Out tomorrow @thetimesmagazine [white heart emoji]."

Fans and friends flocked to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Wow! What a shot… Stunning!" while a second remarked: "Keep doing what you're doing. Fantastic!!!"

A third chimed in: "Fab interview darling, really captures your spirit," a fourth added: "Gorgeous and so genuine!" while a fifth commented: "Stunningly beautiful."

