Amanda Holden turns up the heat in sheer lace dress with thigh-high slit

Amanda Holden truly upped the ante with her latest look, as the star showed off her incredible figure in a black lace dress with a leg-lengthening slit.

The Britain's Got Talent star posed alongside her daughter, Lexi, for the gorgeous snap shared on her Instagram stories, following their London Fashion Week outing last week. Amanda looked absolutely stunning in the black dress, which featured a sheer lace bodice with a slit maxi skirt that displayed her toned legs.

Amanda looked stunning in the Instagram post alongside her eldest daughter Lexi

Amanda rounded off the mesmerising ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels and a sparkly silver clutch, styling her honey locks in voluminous loose waves. The mother-of-two opted for a glam makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy deep nude lip. Amazing!

The star's eldest daughter Lexi, 17, also looked beautiful as she stood alongside her mum in a sparkling silver halterneck gown with a beaded trim, with her blonde hair pushed behind her shoulders in a sleek, straight style.

Alongside the Fashion Week snap, took to Instagram to share a series of dazzling shots as she enjoyed a night at Abba Voyage on Friday. The 52-year-old posed for the camera in a Nadine Merabi sparkling two-piece blazer suit, elevating the glam party look with a pair of glittering silver stiletto boots.

The star captioned the post: "Well. You don't need me to say this is BLOODY BRILLIANT BUT IT IS BLOODY BRILLIANT. @abbavoyage I wept with joy."

Fans headed straight to the comments, with one follower writing: "You look stunning Amanda." Another penned: "Love the boots!"

