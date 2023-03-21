Amanda Holden turns heads as she unveils unique outfit Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden always blows us away with her incredible fashion

Amanda Holden always loves treating her followers to her latest fashion masterpiece, and on Tuesday she dazzled in one of her best looks to date.

The Heart Radio presenter is known for rocking some quirky looks behind the microphone, and she did not disappoint with her latest – an emerald shirt with a cut-out section just below her neckline. The unique garment from Karen Millen featured one bare shoulder and sleeve, while the opposite shoulder was draped in the gorgeous green fabric.

Amanda was clearly still in a St Patrick's Day mood, as she completed her ensemble with a matching pair of heels and an outstanding pleather skirt.

She also featured a couple of bracelets and a small necklace, while wearing her striking blonde locks in her signature style.

Explaining why she went for the colour, she revealed that green is her "favourite", with the presenter having many items in her wardrobe in the colour.

She also shared how her skirt was perfect for radio presenters as the material wouldn't "crease" when she sat down in her chair.

Amanda rocked the unique outfit

Amanda teased that there was more to the look, with an additional coat, but sadly she didn't show if off on her feed.

The mum-of-two showcased the outfit with a couple of flirty poses, one saw her standing with her hands on her hips while the other featured her with crossed arms.

The presenter can do no wrong with her fashion

Amanda blew fans away last week when she marked Comic Relief in a dazzling white mini-dress, complete with the ultimate accessory – a red nose.

The figure-flattering bodycon dress also featured elegant long gloves and gorgeous ruched detailing. She rounded off the stunning look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, styling her hair in a sleek blow-out.

Amanda opted for a glam makeup look to round off the dazzling ensemble, consisting of a touch of sparkly eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

