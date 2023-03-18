Amanda Holden amazes in the most leg-lengthening white mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has upped the ante with her latest fashion choice - and the star looked absolutely sensational in her white mini dress for Comic Relief.

The Heart Breakfast presenter was a vision in the white bodycon mini, which featured elegant long gloves and flatrering ruched detailing.

Amanda Holden showed off her glam look on Instagram

The mother-of-two rounded off the stunning look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, styling her hair in a sleek blow-out. Amanda opted for a glam makeup look to round off the dazzling ensemble, consisting of a touch of sparkly eyeshadow, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Amazing!

Amanda took to Instagram to share a video of her latest outfit, as the star marked Comic Relief with a hilarious video as she attempted to put on her red nose. Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the post, and one wrote: "Amanda you look stunning! Love the dress."

Another added: "You look fabulous! So funny."

If you love Amanda's figure-hugging white dress you're in luck, and we've found an almost identical lookalike - but it's selling fast.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Claudia dress and gloves, £60, Wolf & Badger

Amanda has been loving the all-white looks recently, also stepping out on Friday for her Heart Breakfast duties in an angelic white floaty skirt and matching top. The 52-year-old had heads turning earlier this week, too, looking so stylish in her navy Reiss midi dress with the prettiest detailing. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

RELATED

14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

Michelle Keegan swears by this £12 moisturiser as a night cream

Amanda Holden's £40 statement print midi dress you probably missed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.