Amanda Holden steals the show with just a shirt in stunning new photo Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is known for her eye-catching looks

Amanda Holden is known for her head-turning fashion, and the radio presenter turned it up a notch during the week with a spectacular one.

Never afraid to walk on the wild side, Amanda posed in nothing but a long-sleeved shirt as she did a new interview with The Times Magazine. The Britain's Got Talent star looked phenomenal in the look, which had several buttons undone exposing her slinky chain necklace underneath. The snap also highlighted her toned legs, as they were put on full display, much like they are in the video below.

Amanda only teasingly wrote: "Out tomorrow," alongside a white heart emoji, while the quote from the interview highlighted how hard she had worked to get to where she is now.

The daring photo went down well with her friends and fans, with Lisa Faulkner exclaiming: "How [flame emoji] is my friend?"

A second follower wrote: "Wow absolutely stunning you hottie @noholdenback," while a third posted: "It takes the low points to know the high points. Everyday is special. And you is hot."

A fourth complimented: "And one of the most attractive ladies on TV," while a fifth shared: "Nation's favourite," alongside a heart emoji.

Amanda rocked the daring look and pose

Amanda's looks are legendary and last month, she showed off her incredible figure in a black lace dress with a leg-lengthening slit.

The mum-of-two posed alongside her daughter, Lexi, for the gorgeous snap following their London Fashion Week outing. Amanda looked absolutely stunning in the black dress, which featured a sheer lace bodice with a slit maxi skirt that displayed her toned legs.

Amanda rounded off the mesmerising ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels and a sparkly silver clutch, styling her honey locks in voluminous loose waves.

The 52-year-old opted for a glam makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy deep nude lip.

