Christine Lampard's fitted bubblegum knit is a spring dream

Ever the fashionista, Christine Lampard rocked yet another killer look for Friday's edition of Loose Women.

Christine looked lovely in a bright pink knit as she hosted the ITV panel discussion show alongside Linda Robson, Frankie Bridge, and Judi Love. The 44-year-old beauty, who gave us serious wedding guest style inspiration earlier this week, ensured all eyes were on her in her bubblegum pink jumper.

Keeping the rest of her look fairly low-key, Christine sported a pair of black cigarette pants and some rose-hued suede heels. Stunning!

The Northern Irish presenter coiffed her brunette hair in an elegant chignon with loose strands framing her face.

Christine is a big high street fan, and while we haven't tracked down her exact knit, you can't beat good old M&S if you're in the market for a cosy jumper to carry you through the spring.

© Rex Christine Lampard looked radiant in her bubblegum pink knit

We also love & Other Stories' selection of knitwear – and Christine herself has long been a fan of the brand.

Christine was among the famous faces who headed out for a Lady A Rosé Ladies Lunch on Thursday at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Thursday.

Christine was joined by Linda Robson, Frankie Bridge and Judi Love

The Lorraine host looked so glam as she rocked an elegant floral Rixo dress with a high neck and a backless cut that flattered her figure to perfection.

Following the event, Christine took to her Instagram to share some photos from the event, which also saw Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy in attendance.

© Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock Christine wowed in a floral Rixo dress on Thursday

Meanwhile, Christine recently delighted fans when she rocked a dress from Michelle Keegan's fashion range with Very.

The star modelled the chic workwear look backstage at ITV – and can you believe it's only £36?

Michelle herself had the best reaction to Christine wearing her 'Ruched Front Knitted Midi Dress' design, liking the snap and commenting: "Beautiful as always".

