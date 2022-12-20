Christine Lampard models deep V-neck wedding dress for tearful Frank nuptials

Christine Lampard, née Bleakley, and Frank Lampard chose to host their winter wedding just days before Christmas on 20 December 2015.

The Loose Women panellist and the former footballer celebrated with the likes of Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby, but there was one special guest who couldn't attend. Frank's mother Pat sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2008, one year before the couple met at the Pride of Britain Awards.

From Frank's very emotional wedding speech to Christine's rare comments about her plunging wedding dress and glamorous makeup, see everything you need to know about the couple's wedding on their anniversary…

When did Christine and Frank Lampard get married?

The couple on their wedding day in 2015

Christine and Frank tied the knot on 20 December 2015, after dating since 2009, when they met at the Pride of Britain awards. The couple announced their engagement in June 2011.

Where was Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

The couple tied the knot at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club.

What was Christine Lampard's wedding dress like?

Christine wore a beautiful lace wedding dress by Suzanne Neville

Christine wore the perfect dress for a winter wedding – a long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She styled her hair in a low chignon and added a tulle veil.

Speaking about her beauty look, which consisted of rosy cheeks and glamorous eyeshadow, Boots No7 ambassador Christine told HELLO!: "Nilam Holmes, who’s a great friend of mine, did my wedding day makeup and I loved it! It certainly lasted all day through the ceremony and reception."

The TV star added: "It's such a special day isn't it and you just want to look and feel your best to top it all off. I still look back at the photos now as it’s such lovely memories."

Which celebrity guests attended Christine and Frank Lampard's wedding?

Holly Willoughby attended

Who didn't attend Christine and Frank's wedding could be a better question. The newlyweds celebrated with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Louise and Jamie Redknapp, and Harry Redknapp – who is Frank's uncle.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden attended

Piers Morgan gave a glimpse into the evening reception while chatting to his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid, describing Frank as "very tearful in his speech. It was very moving."

During a column for the Daily Mail, Piers also revealed the groom's sweet message to his wife, who he described as his best friend. "As you all know, I was a mummy’s boy. My biggest regret is mum died before she ever got to meet Christine because they’re so similar, like two peas from the same pod," he reported.

Ant McPartlin attended

Declan Donnelly attended

Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra Harris attended

What has Christine Lampard said about her wedding?

Christine previously joked that her marriage almost didn't go ahead when her then-fiancé tested her limits. Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, she explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around," said Christine.

"I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone cold sober. They thought it was funny." Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other." Christine went on: "I walk in and was like oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"

