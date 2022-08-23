Christine Lampard's & Other Stories dress is going to fly off the shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another incredible dress for Christine Lampard! The stunning mother-of-two is currently fronting Lorraine whilst the TV veteran enjoys her summer holidays and has been looking very stylish indeed.

READ: Christine Lampard's latest outfit on Lorraine really surprises fans

On Tuesday, the wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard looked exquisite, wearing a high street dress from royally acclaimed label, & Other Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The 'Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' costs £85 and currently, all sizes are still in stock - but we don't think it will be long before it sells out. We love the stunning retro print, the deep green, brown and cream tone and long sleeves, as well as the square neckline.

MORE: Christine Lampard's new blue outfit is a total show-stopper on Lorraine

The Irish born star styled the dress with a simple pair of strappy sandals. Taking to Instagram to share a stylish snap of her look, fans flocked to the comment section to shower the getup with praise. One wrote: "Lovely dress Christine you look absolutely beautiful!" Another added: "Wow!"

Christine is impeccably well dressed and likes to keep things simple. She previously said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable having my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

Christine's dress:

Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

She also tries to shop more sustainably, recently telling HELLO!: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy."

MORE: Christine Lampard turns heads in the in £49.99 Mango trousers we need

The former One Show host always looks so radiant no matter how early she is on air, and the TV presenter previously explained she relies on a few beauty favourites to see her through. "I love the concealer by Hourglass and the Hourglass mascara. Had it for years, live and breathe the Chanel foundation. Bit of foundation, concealer and mascara and I’m good to go."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.