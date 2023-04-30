Salma Hayek goes full Jackie Kennedy in gold and lace skirt suit and bustier

Salma Hayek may have been teasing a new role or may have just enjoyed playing dress up in a new set of photographs she just shared, but her fans definitely approve.

The actress, 56, took to Instagram with a slew of pictures dressed in a black and gold skirt suit with lace trimmings, including a lace bustier that highlighted her sensational figure, all Gucci of course in honor of the Gucci Meatpacking District boutique opening in New York on Saturday night.

Paired with a black version of their signature Blondie handbag, large sunglasses, a diamond necklace, and a bob styled in chic waves, there's no mistaking the inspiration for Salma's new look was former First Lady and style icon Jackie Kennedy.

Fans raved over her new look, many deeming it terms like "Flawless" and "Beautiful," with one even saying she looked "Gorgeous in Gucci!!"

© Getty Images Salma attended the Gucci boutique opening with husband François-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina in tow

It was an eventful week for the Oscar-nominated star, who attended the TIME 100 Gala where she was honored as one of the year's most influential personalities, was named in People's "Most Beautiful" issue, and was announced to have a starring role in the upcoming comeback season of Black Mirror, which you can see a teaser from below.

She celebrated some of the achievements in a lengthy Instagram post where she celebrated in particular three of the women who were part of the same honors, those being Angela Bassett, Ali Wong, and Zoe Saldaña.

"This year is extra special because in the last week, along with three other women that I respect, admire, and consider my friends, we were honored in the list of the most beautiful by PEOPLE and the most influential by Time Magazine," she wrote.

"Once upon a time, I remember thinking that this would've been impossible to achieve for women, especially for women of color and over thirty. And yet here we are! This is the stuff that dreams are made of."

It was another such leading lady who helped facilitate her TIME honor, as her close friend and fellow Latina in Hollywood, Penelope Cruz, had penned her dedication.

Salma previously wrote of her friend: "Thank you @penelopecruzoficial, for your beautiful words in the article. You made me flash back to the beginning of our friendship and my career and I felt overwhelmed with gratitude towards my fans, friends & family who have supported me throughout the three decades of work."

