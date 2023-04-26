Salma Hayek compares abs with famous friend in photo you need to see

The 56-year-old actress is no stranger to bikini selfies

Salma Hayek regularly flaunts her phenomenal physique on Instagram in enviable swimsuit snapshots from her many vacations.

But she covered up her curves for her latest social media post - and if you see the photo you'll understand why.

Salma took to Instagram to wish someone special a happy birthday with a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of Magic Mike 3.

In the post, Salma wore a skintight T-shirt and baggy pants and flexed her biceps. But in front of her was co-star Channing Tatum, flaunting his chiseled abs and wearing just a pair of underpants.

He showed off his gym-toned body and Salma captioned the photo: "Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleanos @channingtatum #magicmike."

Fans loved Salma's cheeky post and commented: "You're living my best life @salmahayek," and, "you still look smoking".

Just the day before, Salma had wowed in a bright, yellow bikini, sending her fans into a tailspin.

She shared photos of herself emerging from the sea wearing the striking swimwear and posing in the setting sun as her slicked back hair lay behind her."

Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean," she captioned her snaps, and Salma was quickly inundated with droves of compliments.

© Instagram The actress has consistently looked stunning in swimwear

"Like a fine wine," one simply commented, while another joked: "I just had 19 heart attacks," while a third gushed: "What a beautiful little mermaid," and several others just left flame emojis.

The Frida actress recently spent a few weeks jet-setting around the world, from Jordan to Kenya, with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

© Instagram Salma enjoys spending a day by the water

Not only did the couple spend time exploring the natural heritage of the country, they were also able to get some work for the environment done.

They went scuba diving for a trash-picking drive and her fans praised them for the work they put in and charitable organization Project Sea also left a comment on the video she shared that read: "Thank you for shedding light on the importance of protecting our corals!" while many of her followers encouraged Salma to check out the project and its work cleaning up the seas in Aqaba.

